Top-4 cos lose Rs 1.25 lakh crore in mcap

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of four of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 1,25,397.45 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the biggest hit, in line with weak investors’ sentiment at Dalal Street.

The market valuation of RIL slumped by Rs 74,969.35 crore to Rs 16,85,998.34 crore.

The valuation of LIC eroded by Rs 21,251.99 crore to Rs 5,19,472.06 crore.

SBI’s valuation diminished by Rs 17,626.13 crore to Rs 6,64,304.09 crore and that of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 11,549.98 crore to Rs 8,53,945.19 crore.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys surged Rs 24,934.38 crore to Rs 7,78,612.76 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 9,828.08 crore taking its valuation to Rs 12,61,627.89 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 9,398.89 crore to Rs 9,36,413.86 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 9,262.3 crore to Rs 15,01,976.67 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s mcap soared Rs 3,442.15 crore to Rs 5,56,594.67 crore. ITC’s valuation rallied Rs 1,689.08 crore to Rs 5,52,392.01 crore.