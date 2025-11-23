Top 28 listed realty cos sell nearly Rs 92,500 cr worth properties in H1, Prestige Group leads

New Delhi: India’s 28 major listed real estate companies sold properties worth nearly Rs 92,500 crore during the first half of this fiscal year, led by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, which achieved the highest sales bookings.

According to the data compiled from regulatory filings, the total combined sales bookings of 28 major listed realtors stood at Rs 92,437 crore in the first six months of the current financial year.

In terms of sales bookings, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player in the April-September period of the 2025-26 fiscal year with pre-sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore.

DLF Ltd, the country’s biggest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, stood at the second position, with pre-sales of Rs 15,757 crore.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties clocked sales bookings of Rs 15,587 crore, while Lodha Developers sold properties worth Rs 9,020 crore during the April-September period of FY26. Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 4,650 crore in the first half of this fiscal year.

Notably, these top five developers sold more than Rs 63,000 crore during April-September, nearly 70 per cent of the total pre-sales clocked by these 28 players. Performance of listed real estate developers have been good post-Covid pandemic because of strong demand for residential properties.

Moreover, consumers have also become risk averse, preferring big-branded realtors with better track record, while avoiding fly-by-night operators.

Among other listed players, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd and Brigade Enterprises sold properties worth Rs 3,981.4 crore and Rs 3,152 crore, respectively.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd and Kalpataru Ltd posted sales bookings of Rs 2,937.74 crore and Rs 2,577 crore, respectively. Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd achieved pre-sales of Rs 2,455 crore.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based KeystoneRealtors, which markets under the Rustomjee brand, stood at Rs 1,839 crore. Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty, Aditya Birla Real Estate achieved sales bookings of Rs 1,359 crore and Rs 1,312 crore, respectively.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd sold properties worth Rs 1,286 crore while Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd pre-sales stood at Rs 1,200 crore. Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd clocked pre-sales of Rs 1,126 crore.

In the below-Rs 1,000 crore pre-sales category, there were many players. Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd and Raymond Realty Ltd stood at Rs 828 crore and Rs 760 crore, respectively.

Delhi-NCR based Ashiana Housing Ltd pre-sales stood at Rs 734.4 crore. Both Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd and Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd sales bookings stood at Rs 607 crore each. Delhi-NCR based TARC Ltd sold properties worth Rs 565 crore.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Arihant Superstructures Ltd and Delhi-NCR-based Max Estates Ltd stood at Rs 386.4 crore and Rs 373 crore.

Arkade Developers Ltd and Sri Lotus Developers sold properties worth Rs 331 crore and Rs 319 crore, respectively. Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd achieved pre-sales of Rs 309.2 crore. Lastly, Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers Ltd sales bookings stood at Rs 234 crore during the first six months of the current 2025-26 financial year.

Many listed players have not reported their sales bookings numbers, which of late have become an important metric to evaluate their operational performances. There is a significant time lag in revenue recognition of sales bookings achieved by these developers as it is linked to the completion of real estate projects.