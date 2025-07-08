Toll collections through FASTags rise 19.6% to `20,682 cr in Q1 FY26

New Delhi: Toll collections across state and national highways through FASTag rose by 19.6 per cent to Rs 20,681.87 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, as per National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) data.

According to NETC data, the number of toll users also increased 16.2 per cent to 1,173 million in the April-June quarter compared to 1,009.87 million in the year-ago period.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased toll charges by an average of 4-5 per cent on highway sections across the country from April 1, 2025.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government will introduce a FASTag-based annual pass, priced at Rs 3,000, for private vehicles effective August 15 in a step towards hassle-free highway travel.