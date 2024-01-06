TN’s 3rd Global Investors Meet to begin today

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is all set to host the third edition of the Global Investors Meet, and the first one by the ruling DMK government, from Sunday with a galaxy of leaders set to participate in it.

A host of representatives from several multinational companies, over 450 international delegates, and representatives from 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day event.

The previous editions of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) were held in 2015 and 2019, when AIADMK was the ruling party, under the chief ministers late J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami, respectively.

The Ministry of Industries and Guidance Tamil Nadu—the state’s investment promotion agency—who are the organisers of the event, expect over 30,000 participants during GIM 2024 with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal set to be part of the inauguration along with Chief Minister M K Stalin and his cabinet colleagues.

“As the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 approaches, the air is thick with anticipation! With over 30,000 participants, our campaign - Titans of Tamil Nadu- has sparked widespread excitement,” Stalin said.

“GIM 2024 will feature 450 plus international delegates, 170 globally acclaimed speakers, and representation from 50 countries underscoring Tamil Nadu’s industrial prowess,” he said in a social media post.