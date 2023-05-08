TMC leader shot at

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot at by unknown miscreants at Amdanga in North 24-Parganas on Sunday night while he was riding his motorcycle.

The leader identified as Abu Toyeb has been admitted at a private hospital in the city. Meanwhile, after a few moments of the attack on the leader, unknown miscreants hurled bombs at some people near the spot where he was shot at. It is alleged that the miscreants hurled bombs while fleeing in order to create panic.

According to sources, on Sunday night, Toyeb was returning home in Ghuriagachi area from Santoshpur.

It is alleged that near Mathura in Amdanga, suddenly unknown miscreants started firing at Toyeb.

The leader suffered a bullet injury on his right hand.

The leader started screaming for help following the attack due to which the miscreants fled the scene. While fleeing they allegedly hurled a few bombs near the spot to prevent local people from detaining them.

Three people suffered injuries followed by the attack.

Police, however, are yet to find out if there is any link between the two incidents as claimed by the local people.

As of now two separate cases have been registered in Amdanga police station and a probe has been initiated.