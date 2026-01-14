TMC & BJP workers clash in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Tension prevailed in parts of South Dinajpur district on Monday evening after a clash broke out between workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP during a political meeting at a village temple.

According to sources, a TMC meeting was underway at the Durga temple in the Bashra area under Batun gram panchayat when a group of BJP supporters, allegedly led by local mandal secretary Babun Mondal, objected to the meeting and attempted to disrupt it. Despite the objections, TMC workers continued with the programme, following which an altercation reportedly broke out between supporters of the two parties.

The verbal spat soon escalated into a physical clash, turning the area into a virtual battleground for a brief period. At least four people from both sides sustained injuries in the incident. Among them, BJP leader Babun Mondal suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Balurghat Super Speciality Hospital for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Balurghat Town TMC president Subhas Chaki alleged: “TMC workers were holding a peaceful meeting at the local Durga temple and had gone there to offer prayers when BJP supporters attacked them. He claimed that two to three TMC workers were injured in the assault and alleged that BJP workers first assaulted a local TMC leader and made derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister, triggering protests that led to the clash.” BJP’s South Dinajpur district secretary Rajat Ghosh countered the allegations, stating: “TMC workers were holding a meeting inside a Durga temple, which was opposed by BJP’s local mandal secretary. TMC supporters attacked Babun Mondal, causing severe head injuries.”