Titan’s Q4 PAT jumps 5% to Rs 771 crore

New Delhi: Titan Company on Friday reported a 5 per cent increase in Q4 consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 771 crore.

The company posted a PAT of Rs 736 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 11,472 crore during the period under review from Rs 9,419 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,496 crore as compared with Rs 3,274 crore in FY23.