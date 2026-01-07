Titan revenue grows 40% on elevated gold prices in Q3

New Delhi: Titan Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a strong 40 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone revenue for the December quarter of FY26, driven mainly by rising gold prices. The Tata Group firm said its jewellery division, contributing about 85 per cent of revenue, posted 41 per cent growth, supported by higher average selling prices despite flat buyer growth.

Tanishq used gold exchange offers to sustain demand amid high prices, while gold coin sales nearly doubled, underscoring their investment appeal. Plain gold jewellery saw strong growth in the high-thirties, and studded jewellery delivered its best performance of FY26 with mid-twenties growth. Titan added 47 jewellery stores during the quarter, taking the total to 1,167, including 24 CaratLane outlets.

The domestic watch business grew 13 per cent, led by analogue watches, though smartwatches declined 26 per cent. Eye care sales rose 16 per cent. Among emerging segments, fragrances grew 22 per cent and women’s bags surged 111 per cent, while saree brand Taneira saw a 6 per cent decline. Global jewellery operations rose 81 per cent year-on-year.