Titan Dec qtr profit up 61% to Rs 1,684 crore

New Delhi: Tata Group-backed jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Tuesday reported a 60.84 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,684 crore for the December quarter of FY26, driven mainly by robust growth in its domestic jewellery business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,047 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 24,915 crore, while total income, including other income, increased 43 per cent to Rs 25,567 crore. Profit before tax (before exceptional items) surged 70 per cent to Rs 2,375 crore, with margins at 9.7 per cent. Adjusted for the impact of a gold customs duty reduction in Q3FY25, profit before tax grew 44 per cent.

Titan’s jewellery segment recorded a 45.6 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 23,492 crore, supported by festive demand, brand-led campaigns and exchange initiatives despite elevated gold prices. The segment reported EBIT of Rs 2,475 crore, with margins of 11 per cent. Domestic jewellery revenue grew 41 per cent to Rs 21,458 crore, while the combined performance of Tanishq, Mia and Zoya rose 40 per cent to Rs 19,921 crore. CaratLane posted 42 per cent growth to Rs 1,537 crore, and international jewellery revenue, though on a smaller base, jumped 83 per cent to Rs 1,058 crore. The jewellery business added 49 stores during the quarter, including two new Tanishq outlets in the US.

The Watches and Wearables segment grew 13.9 per cent to Rs 1,295 crore, led by festive gifting demand and strong growth in analog watches, which saw a 20 per cent rise in consumer sales. Smartwatch volumes, however, declined 27 per cent year-on-year. The watch division added 22 new stores in the quarter.

Titan’s eyecare business recorded 17.85 per cent growth to Rs 231 crore, driven by higher volumes and improved average selling prices, particularly in lenses and sunglasses. Other emerging businesses, including fragrances, women’s bags and ethnic wear brand Taneira, reported 46.5 per cent growth to Rs 457 crore. Titan is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. The company’s shares closed 0.24 per cent higher at Rs 4,267.05 on the BSE. Agencies