Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd launches third Diving Support Craft for Indian Navy

Kolkata: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), marked a key milestone in its shipbuilding journey with the launch of the third indigenously built Diving Support Craft (DSC) for the Indian Navy. The vessel is part of a series of five DSCs being built by TRSL under the Make in India initiative of the Ministry of Defence.

The launch ceremony was graced by Kangana Berry, wife of Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM, Commander-in-Chief, who performed the traditional naming and launch of the vessel. The craft was side launched into the Hooghly River at 16:10 PM.

Diving Support Crafts are catamaran-type vessels designed and built with advanced equipment sourced from indigenous manufacturers. They are equipped to support the Indian Navy’s Command Clearance Diving Teams (CCDTs) in critical operations such as underwater repair, maintenance, and salvage of ships inside and around harbours.

The diving support crafts will also serve as advanced training platforms for the Navy’s diving cadre, enhancing operational readiness. With the successful launch of the third DSC, TRSL’s Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems (SMS) Division continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver complex, high-precision vessels for the armed forces. As was recently announced, the board of directors of TRSL recently approved the creation of a new entity to which the SMS business will be transferred, in order to optimise the growth of the business, while TRSL continues to focus on its core rail sector.