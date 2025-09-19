Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd delivered 1st Diving Support Craft to Indian Navy

Kolkata: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) handed over the first indigenously built Diving Support Craft (DSC), DSC A20, to the Indian Navy. This vessel is the first in a series of five DSCs being constructed by TRSL. The handover ceremony took place in the presence of Commodore Aravind Chari, CSO (Tech), Southern Naval Command, who attended as the Chief Guest.

The DSC, built with a catamaran-type hull, is designed to support the Navy’s Command Clearance Diving Teams in critical underwater operations such as repair, maintenance and salvage of ships inside and around harbours.

It is also equipped to serve as a training platform for the Navy’s diving cadre. With an overall length of 32.9 metres and a breadth of 13 metres, the vessel has an endurance of 72 hours at economical speed with 25 percent reserve fuel capacity. Powered by two engines of 1,342 KW each, it can achieve a cruising speed of 11 knots and is capable of carrying a complement of 18 personnel.