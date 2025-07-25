Tilaknagar Ind to raise Rs 6,500 cr, hike borrowing limit to Rs 5K cr for Imperial Blue acquisition from Pernod Ricard

New Delhi: Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL), which is acquiring Imperial Blue from Pernod Ricard in an all-cash deal, plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore from the market through equity or equity-linked instruments.

Besides, the board of the home-grown achoBev firm TIL has also increased the “limits for borrowings and creation of encumbrances” to Rs 5,000 crore, while approving a deal worth approximately EUR 412.6 million (approx. Rs 4,150 crore) with French liquor giant Pernod Ricard.

The board approved to raise up to Rs 6,500 crore through a follow-on public offer, a rights issue, or a combination thereof, to any eligible investors.

This amount will comprise up to Rs 2,500 crore in equity and/or equity-linked securities, and up to Rs 4,000 crore in debt securities, in one or more tranches.

It is also increasing the limits for investments and guarantees under provisions of the Companies Act, up to an amount of Rs 500 crore, according to a late-night regulatory filing on Wednesday by TIL, which owns brands such as Mansion House Brandy, Courrier Napoleon Brandy and Blue Lagoon Gin.

TIL, through its newly incorporated subsidiary Grain & Grape Works Private Ltd (GGWPL) has signed Business Transfer Agreement to acquire Imperial Blue business from Pernod Ricard India as a going concern on a slump sale basis along with its business of production, bottling, marketing and sale of alcoholic and other beverages under the brands for an enterprise value of EUR 412.6 million. This is a major step for TIL, which had reported a revenue of Rs 1,405 crore for the year ended March 2025.