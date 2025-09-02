‘Three more semicon projects may come under ISM before next phase’

New Delhi: The government expects to accommodate 2-3 more chip projects under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) before moving on to the next phase of the ecosystem development, a top IT Ministry official said on Monday.

The government has committed around Rs 62,900 crore, or 97 per cent, of the Rs 65,000 crore fund earmarked as incentives for semiconductor production in the country, with approval of 10 chip production projects.

“We have got to the number of 10. Maybe two or three more may come. Then we should be fully absorbing whatever we have done under the India Semiconductor Mission--the phase one of the mission. Which brings us to what happens next, and how do we do this?” Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said. Under the Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, the government had earmarked Rs 65,000 crore in incentives for chip production, Rs 10,000 crore for the modernisation of the

Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali and Rs 1,000 crore for the design-linked incentive scheme.