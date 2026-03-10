Thirty years of Nifty 50

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on Monday celebrated 30 years of the Nifty 50 Index, India’s flagship equity benchmark and one of the most widely tracked indices globally. The milestone event was held at NSE’s Exchange Plaza in Mumbai. The celebrations were graced by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as Chief Guest, and S Gurumurthy, Writer, Strategic Thinker and Independent Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as Distinguished Guest of Honour. They were joined by Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, NSE, and Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE.