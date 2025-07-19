The Wealth Company gets SEBI’s nod for MF business

New Delhi: The Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings Pvt Ltd, part of the Pantomath Group, has received the final approval from SEBI to launch its mutual fund business.

With this regulatory milestone, The Wealth Company formally enters the Rs 74.41 trillion mutual fund industry under its new identity, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

SEBI granted the Certificate of Registration to the company on 18th July 2025 enabling it to commence operations as a registered AMC. The Wealth Company Mutual Fund will bring a unique proposition to the market, combining the rigorous, bottom-up, and data-intensive research methodologies typically seen in private equity, with the simplicity and accessibility required by retail investors.

This approach is further fortified by extensive back-testing and AI-powered insights, ensuring investment decisions are rooted in deep analysis and empirical validation.

The Wealth Company’s foray into mutual funds builds upon its remarkable success in the alternate investment space, where it emerged as one of the fastest-scaling platforms in recent years.

Within a short span, the Company built a robust portfolio across equity and structured strategies, attracting marque investors and

delivering consistent performance.