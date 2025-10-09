THE Rankings 2026: KIIT 5th in India, 501–600 globally

Bhubaneswar: KIIT-DU has achieved a landmark in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing 5th place among Indian universities and the only institution from Odisha in the national top 10.

Globally, KIIT is ranked in the 501–600 band among 2,191 universities, a significant rise from last year’s 601–800 band. Among 128 Indian institutions, it ranks 5th, with IISc topping the list. The university also ranked 259th globally for Academic Excellence and performed best in India on Industry Integration, Internationalisation & Social Commitment (SDGs) parameters.

THE noted that KIIT’s performance reflects a decade of transformation, demonstrating that a socially inclusive university from Odisha can compete globally through innovation and quality education.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, expressed pride, saying, “Every state aspires to have a university in the global top 500. I am happy that KIIT, only 28 years since inception, is among the world’s premier universities in the 501 cohort. This is a source of pride for Odisha and India.” The ranking underscores KIIT’s growing global competitiveness and emergence as a leading institution.