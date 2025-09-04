The Biggest GST Overhaul; New Rates To Be Effective From September 22

new delhi: The GST Council is likely to have approved lowering the GST rate on footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 2,500 to 5 per cent, sources said on Wednesday.

Currently, footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 1,000 are taxed at 5 per cent. Beyond the threshold, 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) is levied.

The 56th GST Council decided to raise the threshold for footwear and apparel in the 5 per cent slab to Rs 2,500/ piece, from Rs 1,000/piece, the sources said.