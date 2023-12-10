THDCIL inks MoU for Water Sports High Performance Academy at Tehri, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh: R K Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India Limited, announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association (IKCA), Uttaranchal Olympic Association (UOA), and the Department of Yuva Kalyan and Sports, Govt of Uttarakhand on December 8, 2023, during the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023.

The signing ceremony, held in the presence of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, marks a significant step towards the establishment of the THDCIL Water Sports High Performance Academy at Koteshwar, Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The MoU, signed by key representatives including Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) of THDCIL, Prashant Kushwaha, President of IKCA, Dr. D K Singh, Secretary General of UOA, Amit Sinha (IPS), Special Principal Secretary Sports & Youth Welfare, Uttarakhand, and L P Joshi, Executive Director (TC) of THDCIL (on behalf of THDCIL and co-ordinating with Governing Body) in Dehradun.

Under the agreement, the academy will focus on training athletes for International events, including World Championships, Asian Level Championships, and Ranking Championships in the disciplines of Canoe Sprint, Para-Canoe, and Canoe Slalom.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the role of THDCIL and stated that this initiative aims to create a global ecosystem that not only enhances the sport locally but also contributes to the development of an international environment at the high-performance academy in Koteshwar, Tehri. Rekha Arya, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Uttarakhand also congratulated THDC on the occassion.