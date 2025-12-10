THDC starts COD process for Unit-3 of Tehri PSP

Rishikesh: THDC India Ltd has begun the Commercial Operation Date (COD) process for the third 250 MW unit of the 1,000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) at Tehri, marking another milestone for India’s first variable-speed PSP and the largest such project by a CPSE.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal virtually inaugurated the third unit, joined by Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister A K Sharma, senior officials from the Power Ministry, CEA and NTPC.

Leaders lauded THDCIL for advancing critical storage infrastructure as rising power demand makes pumped storage vital for grid reliability.

Officials highlighted the PSP’s role in supporting the country’s renewable energy ambitions, including the goal of 500 GW RE capacity by 2030.

The Tehri PSP provides flexible peaking power and grid-balancing capability essential for integrating intermittent renewables.

THDCIL CMD Sipan Kumar Garg credited government agencies and partner organisations for enabling progress, noting the project adds 750 MW each of generation and pumping capacity. Mpost