THDC inks pact with Maha for harnessing of 6,790 MW of PSPs

Rishikesh: THDC India Limited a pioneering entity in the Power Sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Water Resources, Govt of Maharashtra (GoMWRD) for harnessing of Pumped Storage Energy through six number of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in Maharashtra, totalling a remarkable 6,790 MW capacity and involving a proposed investment of more than Rs 33,600 crore in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Minister of Home, Law and Judiciary, Water Resources and Command Area Development, Energy, Protocol, Govt. of Maharashtra.

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in Maharashtra’s Energy Infrastructure and reinforces the commitment to enhancing the State’s Renewable Energy capabilities.

Fadnavis extended heartfelt congratulations to the management of THDCIL for the successful signing of this landmark MoU and conveyed full support and cooperation to ensure the effective implementation and early completion of projects.

The MoU aims to facilitate the developer in conducting Surveys, Investigations, and the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and in establishing the projects in a time-bound manner while adhering to the prevailing rules, policies, and schemes of both the Central and State Governments.

R K Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India Limited (THDCIL), conveyed his heartfelt best wishes on this landmark MoU and said that it is a significant step in the Company’s commitment to advancing the country’s Energy infrastructure.