THDC India raises Rs 600 cr through issuance of NCDs

New Delhi: State-owned THDC India raised Rs 600 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on July 18, a statement said.

The issuance was at a coupon rate of 7.45 per cent with maturity of 10 years.

Proceeds of the bonds will be utilized to partly meet debt requirements of ongoing and under construction projects including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and to refinance the existing loans.

Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance) and CFO said the bond issue had a base size of Rs 200 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 400 crore, aggregating to a total issue size of Rs 600 crore.

THDC India is steadily expanding its portfolio across diverse energy portfolios, and the funds mobilized through this issuance will further strengthen the company’s financial position and support its ongoing strategic projects, the statement said.

The debt securities will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) Segment of BSE and NSE on July 23, it said.