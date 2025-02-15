THDC corporate bonds oversubscribed 8 times

Rishikesh: THDC India Ltd achieved another milestone as its Corporate Bonds Series XII of Rs 700 crore was oversubscribed by almost 8 times. R K Vishnoi, Chairman & Managing Director, THDCIL, expressed his appreciation to the investors response. Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance) and CFO, said that issue comprises of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable Bonds in the nature of debentures, with a base size of Rs 200 crore & Rs 500 crore green shoe option, i.e. total issue size of Rs 700 crore, with a tenor of 10 years.