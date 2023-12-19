Textiles Ministry organising second edition of Viraasat Sari Festival from Dec 15 – 28 at Janpath

New Delhi: Ministry of Textiles, is organising the second edition of mega event Viraasat Sari Festival 2023, from December 15 – 28, 2023, at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi.

During 2022-23, Virasat Sari Festival 2022, was celebrated in two phases and was a big hit with an impressive footfall, good sale by handloom weavers and brought much needed attention to the sector.

It is also worthwhile to mention that to promote handwoven saris, Ministry of Textiles organized two editions of

Sari Walkathon at Surat

(April 9, 2023) and Mumbai (December 10, 2023) with overwhelming response as thousands of women came all dressed in Saris representing the pride of their state.

In continuation to the series of these events, the second edition of Viraasat Sari Festival 2023 will have special focus for Handloom Saris of various parts of nation and will bring together handloom weavers of country, sari designers and sari lovers and buyers. The event will showcase the Handloom heritage of India. The event will celebrate both the tradition as well as potential of the Handloom Sector in its full strength.

Handloom sector is a symbol of our country’s rich and varied cultural heritage, besides being one of the key sectors providing employment to a large number of people, especially women.

The handloom sector of India engages more than 35 lakh persons. The art of handloom sari weaving has traditional values attached to it and each region has exquisite saris varieties. The uniqueness of saris such as Paithani, Kotpad, Kota doria, Tangail, Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Jamdani, Santipuri, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Patola, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk, Bawan Buti, Pashmina Sari etc. to name a few attracts saris across the globe with exclusive art, weaves, designs and traditional

motifs.