Textiles Ministry inks MoUs with 15 states for data-driven policymaking

New Delhi: On the inaugural day of the National Textiles Ministers’ Conference in Guwahati on Thursday, the Ministry of Textiles (MoT) marked a transformative step toward evidence-based policymaking by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 15 States.

The MoUs, signed between the Ministry of Textiles and the respective State Governments, are part of the “Textiles focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning And Start-Up (Tex-RAMPS)” scheme. This Central Sector Scheme is designed to improve the coverage, quality, timeliness, and credibility of textile-related statistical products and research.

The MoUs create a robust operational framework designed to strengthen the textile data systems across various States and Union Territories. Under the Tex-RAMPS scheme, this initiative drives integrated planning for key sectors—including handlooms, handicrafts, apparel, technical textiles, etc—by focusing efforts directly at the cluster and district levels.

To support these structural reforms, the Ministry is providing financial assistance through a yearly grant of ₹12 lakhs to each State /UT. Furthermore, recognizing that the industry’s core strength resides in its regional clusters, the initiative extends its reach to the grassroots level. This includes an additional grant of ₹1 lakh per year for each district, which will be distributed based on the development and execution of specific district action plans.

The Ministry of Textiles noted that these MoUs embody the spirit of cooperative federalism. By strengthening the Textiles Statistical System, the government aims to bridge existing data gaps and ensure that the roadmap toward a $350 billion industry is backed by robust, real-time insights.