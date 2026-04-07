Textiles market size grows by 8.3% CAGR to Rs 14.95 lakh crore in 2024

New Delhi: India’s textiles market has expanded more than threefold to Rs 14.95 lakh crore in 2024 from Rs 4.89 lakh crore in 2010, clocking a CAGR of 8.3 per cent, according to a Textile Ministry survey released by Giriraj Singh.

The report, “Market for Textiles and Clothing: National House-hold Survey 2024,” assesses domestic demand in the household segment.

Man-made fibre (MMF) and blended products now dominate with a 52.2 per cent share, followed by cotton at 41.2 per cent, while silk and wool account for 5.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

In value terms, MMF and blended textiles saw demand rise from Rs 1.47 lakh crore to Rs 4.47 lakh crore (8.28 per cent CAGR), while cotton demand grew from Rs 0.87 lakh crore to Rs 3.53 lakh crore, posting a faster 10.53 per cent CAGR. Silk and wool segments recorded growth of 8.93 per cent and 7.02 per cent, respectively.

The ministry noted a clear shift in consumer preference toward MMF-based products, even as cotton remains a key staple. Overall domestic demand has shown robust expansion over the past 15 years, driven largely by households, whose contribution rose from Rs 4.18 lakh crore to Rs 8.77 lakh crore.

Per capita textile demand nearly tripled to Rs 6,066 in 2024 from Rs 2,119 in 2010, growing at a CAGR of 7.8 per cent, reflecting rising consumption.

Women accounted for 55.5 per cent of purchases, com-pared with 44.5 per cent by men. Commonly demanded products include shirts, sarees, trousers, salwar kameez, jeans, T-shirts and innerwear, with men’s jeans emerging as the fastest-growing catego-ry, while leggings gained traction among women.

The study also highlights increasing adoption of sustainable textiles, including reused and recy-cled garments. Demand for such products is estimated at Rs 37,000 crore in 2024, with reused and retailored items forming about 58 per cent of this segment.

Technical textiles are also gaining ground, with rising demand for items such as masks, sanitary products, wipes, diapers and car seat covers across both rural and urban markets. Rural house-holds account for 58 per cent of technical textile consumption, compared with 42 per cent in urban areas.

The report is expected to guide policymakers and industry stakeholders in shaping future strate-gies for the

sector.