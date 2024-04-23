Telecom service sector’s AGR up 1.88% to Rs 67,835 cr in Q3: Trai

New Delhi: The Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector rose 1.88 per cent on a sequential basis to Rs 67,835 crore in the December 2023 quarter, Trai data said.

Seen year-on-year, the AGR increased by 7.84 per cent.

“Gross Revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) and AGR of the telecom service sector for the quarter ended December 2023 have been Rs 84,500 crore, Rs 81,101 crore and Rs 67,835 crore, respectively. GR increased by 2.13 per cent, ApGR increased by 1.70 per cent and AGR increased by 1.88 per cent in the quarter ended December 2023, as compared to the previous quarter,” Trai’s latest report ‘Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators’ showed.

Access services accounted for 82 per cent of the total adjusted gross revenue of telecom services. “In Access services, Gross Revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR), Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), License Fee, Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) and Pass Through Charges increased by 2.47 per cent, 2.53 per cent, 2.38 per cent, 2.37 per cent, 1.11 per cent and 1.78 per cent, respectively, in quarter ended December 2023,” the report by Trai said.

In the access services category, Bharti Airtel’s AGR increased 3.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to about Rs 20,480.6 crore in the December quarter. The growth year-on-year worked out to 11.98 per cent.

For Reliance Jio, the AGR climbed 2.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 24,862.85 crore, while the year-on-year growth came in at 10 per cent.

Vodafone Idea saw its AGR dipping 0.65 per cent sequentially to about 7,459 crore in the December 2023 quarter. “Public Sector Undertakings’ share in the Access AGR of telecom services is 3.87 per cent in the quarter ended December 2023,” Trai report said.