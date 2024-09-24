Telcos discuss OTP apps exclusion from licensing rules with Scindia

New Delhi: Telecom operators in a meeting with Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed concerns over Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) excluding messaging and calling apps like WhatsApp and Telegram in its recommendation on new licensing rules, sources aware of the development said.

Operators also discussed issues concerning adjusted gross revenue payments, they added.

“Chaired a productive meeting with the Stakeholder Advisory Committee of the Telecommunication Service Providers (TSPs). Together, we discussed key issues related to enhancing customer satisfaction, streamlining processes and improving quality of service, thus ensuring connectivity, accessibility and affordability for all,” Scindia said on a social media platform.

“All telecom operators expressed concern over the exclusion of over-the-top apps by Trai in its recommendation on Service Authorisation. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel raised the issue of adjusted gross revenue,” a

source said.