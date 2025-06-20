Telcos’ AGR rises 12.44% to Rs 79,226 crore in March quarter, Jio tops chart: Trai report

New Delhi: Telecom operators recorded a 12.44 per cent year-on-year increase in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to Rs 79,226 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, sector regulator Trai said in a report on Thursday.

Reliance Jio led the chart with Rs 29,464 crore AGR — the amount from which the government collects its share as licence fee and spectrum usage charge.

Bharti Group followed Jio with an AGR of Rs 26,324 crore, but it recorded the highest growth rate of 25.64 per cent in the segment during the reported quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea recorded a 3.84 per cent growth in AGR at Rs 7,653.53 crore, while BSNL saw a 12.45 per cent growth at Rs 2,239.54 crore.

Tata Teleservices registered a growth of 2.31 per cent at Rs 677 crore and MTNL’s AGR declined by 6.04 per cent to Rs 147 crore during the

quarter.

The gross revenue of telecom service providers increased by 11.74 per cent annually to Rs 98,250 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as per the Trai’s Performance Indicator Report.

The rise in telecom service providers’ revenue was mainly due to an increase in mobile services rate that took place in July 2024.

The move led to an increase of 19.16 per cent in average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 182.95 for telcos.

The government’s collection in the form of licence fee imposed on AGR increased by 12.46 per cent annually to Rs 6,340 crore while spectrum usage charges rose by 15.08 per cent to Rs 1,000 crore.