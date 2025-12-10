Telangana seals Rs 5.75 lakh crore investment deals at Global Summit

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that it secured investment commitments worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore during the two-day ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’. The total reflects proposals spanning multiple sectors, an official release said.

On the final day of the summit, held on December 8 and 9, the state signed MoUs with major companies including Reliance Consumer Products Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero and Bharat Biotech. On Monday alone, Telangana had inked agreements worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) plans to set up a multi-product FMCG manufacturing unit for beverages, snacks, confectionery and other consumer goods on 100 acres, backed by an investment of Rs 1,500 crore and creating 1,000 direct jobs.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd will expand its presence by setting up an export-oriented freeze-dried coffee plant with Rs 1,100 crore investment. JCK Infra Projects Limited will invest Rs 9,000 crore to establish data centre facilities, generating over 2,000 jobs.

RCT Energy India Pvt Ltd committed Rs 2,500 crore in three phases, targeting over 1,600 jobs. Hetero Group will build large-scale formulation facilities with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore, expected to create more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs over two years.

Bharat Biotech will invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) facility. Aurobindo Pharma will invest Rs 2,000 crore to expand capabilities across complex generics, injectables, biosimilars and biologics, generating over 3,000 jobs.

Investments finalised on the second day totalled Rs 1,04,350 crore, the release added. Agencies