Tech Mahindra March quarter profit soars 77% to Rs 1,167 crore

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra on Thursday posted 76.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,166.7 crore for March quarter FY25 with 3.5 per cent jump in margins.

The IT company had posted a profit of Rs 661 crore in March quarter FY24. Tech Mahindra bagged new deals worth $798 million or about Rs 6,800 crore during the quarter and deals worth $2.7 billion (about Rs 23,000 crore), for FY25.

“This year, we laid a strong foundation for our transformation journey. Through strategic investments in our people, leadership, and capabilities, we have positioned ourselves to accelerate our strategic roadmap. Our deal wins at $2.7 billion, reflect a 42 per cent year-on-year increase and are a clear validation of the depth of our client partnerships,” Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director Mohit Joshi said in a statement.

The new deal wins were about 60 per cent higher than that in March 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 13,384 crore during the quarter from Rs 12,871.3 crore in the year-ago period. While the communication segment continued to be the biggest contributor in the company’s quarterly revenue, the retail, transport and logistics vertical recorded the highest revenue growth of around 10 per cent.

For FY25, Tech Mahindra posted an 80 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 4,251.5 crore from Rs 2,357.8 crore in FY24. The annual revenue from operations of Tech Mahindra increased by about 2 per cent to Rs 52,988.3 crore in fiscal year 2025 from Rs 51,995.5 crore in FY24. The total headcount of the company fell by 3,276 to 1,48,731 at the end of FY25.