Tech can bring scientific credibility to India’s traditional healthcare systems: AYUSH Minister

New Delhi: India’s push towards a preventive and holistic healthcare model took centre stage at a national summit, with policymakers and experts stressing the integration of traditional knowledge and modern technology.

Addressing the 4th Annual Summit on “Advancing Holistic Health through Innovation, Technology, and Tradition”, organised by the Illness to Wellness Foundation, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav said digitalisation can help bring scientific credibility to India’s traditional healthcare systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

He highlighted the growing burden of lifestyle diseases and underscored that healthcare must extend beyond hospitals to everyday living and preventive practices.

The summit brought together healthcare professionals, industry leaders and academicians, who emphasised the need to shift from a treatment-led approach to preventive care.

Discussions focused on leveraging digital tools such as telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics and data-based interventions to improve access and enable early detection, especially in underserved regions.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “Integrating traditional medicine with emerging technologies is essential to create scalable, evidence-based healthcare systems while also driving behavioural change at the grassroots level.”

Mental health emerged as a key theme, with experts calling for stronger awareness and institutional support to address stress, burnout and emotional well-being in workplaces and schools.

Panellists also highlighted the importance of lifestyle interventions such as yoga, meditation and nutrition in mainstream healthcare, positioning them as critical tools for long-term disease prevention.

The summit further showcased outreach initiatives engaging students across Delhi-NCR on health, hygiene and environmental awareness, reflecting efforts to embed wellness practices early in life.