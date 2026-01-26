Team of officials assisting Finance Minister in preparing Budget 2026-27

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts to give finishing touches to her record ninth Budget in a row, she is being assisted by an experienced team of bureaucrats at the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Minister is scheduled to present the Budget in the Lok Sabha on February 1 in the backdrop of 7.4 per cent growth rate and uncertain geopolitical environment. This is going to be the third full Budget of Modi 3.0 government. Following are the key officials involved in Budget 2026-27.

1. Anuradha Thakur, Economic Affairs Secretary

The primary architect of the Budget. As the head of the department, she is the key official deciding the allocation of resources and the macro-economic framework for 2026-27. She leads the Budget Division responsible for preparation of Budget documents.

This is going to be her first Budget as Thakur, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, took over reins of the department on July 1, 2025. Interestingly, she is the first woman IAS officer to head this department.

2. Arvind Shrivastava, Revenue Secretary

Responsible for the tax proposals (Part B of the Budget Speech). His team handles direct taxes -- income tax, corporate tax -- and indirect taxes (GST, customs).

Although this is going to be his first Budget as Revenue Secretary, Shrivastava in his earlier stint at the Finance Ministry was Joint Secretary, Budget division. Thereafter, he moved to the Prime Minister's Office looking after the matter related to the finance ministry among others.

With expectations of a customs duty and TDS rationalisation, his role is critical in revenue mobilisation.

3. Vumlunmang Vualnam, Expenditure Secretary

As 'guardian of the purse', he oversees the government's spending, subsidy rationalisation, and the implementation of central schemes.

His department enforces fiscal discipline to manage the fiscal deficit and provide guidance for the next financial year.

4. M Nagaraju, Financial Services Secretary

The Department of Financial Services is involved in driving financial inclusion schemes and social security schemes of the government. His department oversees the financial health of public sector banks, insurance companies, and pension systems.

The department is instrumental in driving the government's economic agenda, including credit growth, digital adoption, and social security initiatives.

5. Arunish Chawla, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary

Responsible for the government's disinvestment and privatisation roadmap. He manages the non-tax revenue targets derived from selling stakes in CPSEs.

6. K Moses Chalai, Department of Public Enterprises Secretary

As head of this department, he is responsible for capital expenditure plans of select CPSEs and ensuring that budgetary allocations are utilised effectively. His department has also role in monitoring asset monetisation and the overall financial health of state-owned firms.

Besides six departments under the finance ministry, the office of Chief Economic Adviser also provides critical inputs in the Budget.

7. V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser

His office provides critical inputs that define the overall macroeconomic context for the Budget. This includes forecasting economic growth, analysing sectoral performance (agriculture, industry, services), and assessing global risks.

Besides, his office also provides advice to the finance minister on key economic reforms, fiscal policy, and financial strategy.