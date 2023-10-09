Tea exports decline 2.23% from Jan-July period of 2023

Kolkata: Tea exports from India have fallen marginally by 2.23 per cent during the first seven months of 2023 from January to July at 114.60 million kilogramme, according to the latest Tea Board data.

During the same period of 2022, tea exports stood at 117.21 million kilogramme.

Exports from North India, comprising primarily the states of Assam and West Bengal, stood at 69.56 million kilogramme in the first seven months of the current calendar year, as compared to 70.56 million kilogramme in the previous similar period.

Exports from South India also registered a decline at 45.04 million kilogramme from January to July in 2023, as against 46.65 million kilogramme in the corresponding previous period of 2022, according to the data.

Unit price realisation from exports also declined to Rs 265 per kilogramme in the first seven months of calendar 2023, as against Rs 270.85 per kilogramme in the previous similar period of 2022.

For the entire calendar year of 2022, tea exports from the country stood at 231.08 million kilogramme.