TDR Foundation developes new green tech in field of wind energy

NEW DELHI: TDR Foundation, a not for profit organisation, has developed a green technology in the field of wind energy which has potential of generating energy at lower cost.



Rakesh Aggarwal who has previously worked with ISRO and heads the TDR Foundation said the groundbreaking drag cum lift wind turbine concept provides a solution to harness wind energy efficiently, addressing the increasing demand of green electricity.

Talking to mediapersons here,he said the design of this wind turbine technology has been validated by BITS, Goa and the patent has been obtained in all major jurisdictions, including India, the US, Australia, Russia, New Zealandand all European countries.

He said the efficiency of the TDR Foundation’s wind turbine design has turned out tobe 1.8 times cheaper than the existing conventional wind turbines and less than half of the cost of solar energy.

Another advantage of this technology, Aggarwal said, was that it can be fabricated and installed at the site. He said it is adaptable from a few Kilowatts to a few Megawatts as its system optimizes drag force into torque. He said it can generate electricity from wind speeds of a few kilometres per hour to above 200 kilometres per hour.

Claiming it to be a game changing concept, he said this technology has the capacity to meet the energy needs of India and other countries with cheap green energy making fossil fuels irrelevant.

He said the technology needs the attention of the government and major stakeholders in the field for the implementation.