‘TCS tops Asia in IT services brand value’

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognised as Asia’s most valuable IT services brand at Brand Finance’s inaugural Asia Brand Gala in Singapore.

The recognition reinforces the company’s enduring brand strength across the region and its leadership in helping enterprises become perpetually adaptive in the intelligent age, TCS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Brand Finance also named TCS the second most valuable IT services brand globally, with a brand valuation of $21.3 billion, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in innovation and its strategic approach to AI-led transformation.

Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Brand Finance Asia Pacific, said: “TCS’s brand value in Asia reflects beyond consistent performance as it signals strategic foresight. The company’s early investments in artificial intelligence and data-driven innovation have positioned it at the centre of the region’s technology evolution. At a time when the world is looking to Asia as the global hub for digital capability, TCS stands out for translating AI momentum into measurable brand and business leadership.”

Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said: “This recognition from Brand Finance reflects the trust that the TCS brand has earned across the Asia region, including in key markets like India, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and others. This region has been driving a rapidly increasing share of growth for the global economy, and its companies have become more sophisticated and mature in their use of technology. We will continue to make all efforts to earn their trust through our commitment to Innovation, quality and a mindset for long term partnerships – which finds a perfect metaphor in our Marathon sponsorships.”