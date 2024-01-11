TCS posts 8.2% growth in Q3 net profit at `11,735 crore

Mumbai: TCS on Thursday reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore. The company said its revenue for the reporting quarter grew 4 per cent to Rs 60,583 crore driven by strong double-digit growth in emerging markets, led by India.

The topline growth was also led by energy, resources and utilities, manufacturing, and life sciences & healthcare, the company said in a statement.

Operating margin improved by 50 bps to 25 per cent, the company said, while net margin stood at 19.4 per cent.

The company’s order book stood at $8.1 billion, it said, adding net cash from operations stood at Rs 11,276 crore.