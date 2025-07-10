TCS net profit rises 6% to Rs 12,760 cr in Q1

Mumbai: Country’s largest IT services company TCS on Thursday reported a 6 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit at Rs 12,760 crore.

The Tata group company had posted a net profit of Rs 12,040 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s revenue inched up by 1.3 per cent to Rs 63,437 crore from Rs 62,613 crore in the year-ago period, but was down 3 per cent on a constant currency perspective.

Its operating profit margin expanded 0.30 per cent on-quarter to 24.5 per cent in the April-June period, as per a company statement.

“The continued global macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties caused a demand contraction,” its managing director and chief executive K Krithivasan said.

It reported new deal signings of USD 9.4 billion during the quarter, while the overall headcount was at 6,13,069 at the end of the quarter, up by over 6,000 on-year.

The company scrip had closed 0.06 per cent down at Rs 3,382.30 apiece on the BSE, as against a 0.41 per cent correction on the benchmark.