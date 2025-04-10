TCS net profit declines by 1.7% to `12,224 cr in March quarter of FY25

Mumbai: The country’s largest IT services firm TCS on Thursday reported a 1.7 per cent decline in the March quarter net profit to Rs 12,224 crore, driven largely by a margin contraction.

The Tata Group company, which is the first major entity to report January-March performance, also announced that it will be deferring wage hikes to its 6.07 lakh employees due to the business uncertainties triggered by the tariff issues.

Its FY25 net profit increased 4.2 per cent to Rs 48,553 crore on the back of a 6 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 2.55 lakh crore or over $30 billion.

The company’s managing director and chief executive K Krithivasan said it expects FY26 to be better than FY25 on the revenue front, but acknowledged the ongoing challenges.

There are delays in decision-making when it comes to discretionary spending, he said, adding that there are some project ramp-downs as well.

He was, however, quick to add that there have not been any major project delays.

Conceding that the outcome is contrary to the commentary three months ago, where it had an optimistic view on discretionary spending and the financial sector, Krithivasan blamed the tariff moves as a damaging aspect. “We had spoken about the improving market sentiments and early sense of spending revival in January, but as you know, it has not sustained due to many of the discussions around tariffs,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the company posted new project wins at $12.2 billion, the second highest ever, the CEO said, adding that clients continue, with ordering for digital transformation projects.

The company does not share the conversion of the total contract value or deal wins into revenue bookings, and the CEO said that it is closely tracking the impact of the tariff hikes in its largest market US and retaliatory ones from other countries like China. Krithivasan said he sees an impact on sectors like retail, consumer goods and auto because of the tariff moves, and added that other manufacturing will not be impacted and the impact on communication needs to be seen.

The company’s chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad said the business uncertainties have led it to delay the annual wage hikes, which generally set in from April. He, however, did not give a timeline by when it will announce the hikes.

Its overall capital expenditure increased to Rs 5,000 crore in FY25 from Rs 2,700 crore in the year-ago period, and the company will maintain the level going forward as well, the CFO said.

The India revenues grew by over 62 per cent to $2.61 billion courtesy the BSNL deal, which helped increase the share of domestic revenues to over 8 per cent.

Share of revenues from the largest market North America declined to 48 per cent, and Krithivasan said it will continue to focus on the key market.

The company board proposed a final dividend of Rs 30 per share which will be approved at the annual general meeting.

It also announced the appointment of Tata Group’s chief digital officer Aarthi Subramanian as the chief operating officer, filling up a position that has been vacant since June 2024.