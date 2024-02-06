TCS mcap crosses Rs 15L cr mark as shares soar

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 4 per cent on Tuesday, taking its market valuation to above Rs 15 lakh crore mark.

The stock of the country’s second most valued firm by market valuation jumped 4.05 per cent to settle at Rs 4,133.45 apiece on the BSE. During the day, shares of the company climbed 4.45 per cent to Rs 4,149.75 -- its all-time high.

On the NSE, it advanced 3.92 per cent to Rs 4,129.35 per share.

The sharp rally in the stock added Rs 75,074.88 crore to its market valuation which stood at Rs 15,12,450.59 crore.

Other IT stocks were also in the limelight on Tuesday, with HCL Technologies rising 4.43 per cent, Wipro climbing 3.59 per cent, Infosys (2.52 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (1.39 per cent).