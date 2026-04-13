TCS makes 25,000 fresher offers for this fiscal

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has issued 25,000 fresher offers for FY27, with further hiring contingent on demand conditions, CEO and MD K Krithivasan said.

Despite industry headwinds, TCS hired 44,000 freshers in FY26, maintaining its trend of onboarding over 40,000 graduates annually in recent years. Krithivasan said hiring strategy will remain demand-driven, ruling out any shift toward lateral hiring or changes in the delivery model.

He noted that freshers require up to nine months of training before deployment, while lateral hires can contribute immediately, making workforce decisions dependent on business needs.

On concerns about further restructuring following layoffs of around 12,000 employees in FY26, Krithivasan said employees can build “thriving careers” if performance remains strong.

He clarified that the earlier layoffs, largely affecting senior roles, were due to evolving project execution models rather than the rise of artificial intelligence. Krithivasan described the company’s deal pipeline as “stable,” adding that improving discretionary spending is visible across geographies and sectors, including cost optimisation and transformation deals.