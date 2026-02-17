TCS, AMD expand AI partnership to take on Nvidia in India

New Delhi: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is expanding its India footprint through a deeper partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), bringing its latest rack-scale AI data centre technology to the country amid rising competition with Nvidia Corporation in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market.

The two companies will co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design in India based on AMD’s ‘Heli-os’ platform, targeting large enterprises and sovereign AI requirements. TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Ltd, will integrate AMD’s full-stack AI compute platform with its data centre engineering and deployment capabilities.

The collaboration includes an AI-ready data centre blueprint scalable up to 200 megawatts, designed to support high-performance AI training and inference workloads for hyperscalers, AI startups and large enterprises. The rack-scale architecture aims to enhance performance efficiency and reduce deploy-ment timelines for enterprise AI use cases.

The announcement coincided with the opening of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, underscoring India’s growing importance in the global AI ecosystem.

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su said the shift from AI pilots to large-scale deployments requires a new compute infrastructure blueprint, adding that the Helios platform offers performance, efficiency and flexibility.

TCS MD and CEO K Krithivasan said the collaboration will deliver Helios-powered AI infrastructure in India by combining strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power and advanced data centre engi-neering. TCS had set up HyperVault in 2025 to build secure, AI-ready infrastructure, and the expanded tie-up strengthens both companies’ push to scale AI adoption in India.