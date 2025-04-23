Taxpayers can file income tax without login, CBDT unveils 'e-Pay Tax' feature

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has introduced the 'e-Pay Tax' feature on its official online portal to facilitate the taxpayers by easing various processes, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). "Gone are the days of long queues at banks, tedious form-filling, and the looming anxiety of last-minute tax payments. The 'e-Pay Tax' feature introduced by the Department is an elegant, efficient, and hassle-free method to fulfil your tax obligations," the CBDT's statement added. The tax authority said that through the 'e-Pay Tax', the tax payers will be able to pay taxes without even logging in to the system. It will not require a username or passwords, according to the CBDT.

To pay taxes online, taxpayers can visit the official e-filing website and select the 'e-Pay Tax' option. For authentication, taxpayers have to enter their PAN and mobile number and verify the OTP sent to them on their phone. Then, they have to choose the appropriate tax type, such as income tax or advance tax, and enter the relevant payment details, including any surcharge, interest, or penalties. After reviewing the information, they have to click 'Pay Now' to complete the transaction. Taxpayers will receive an instant confirmation via SMS and email, along with the ability to download your payment receipt (Challan). "This is more than just a tech upgrade. It reflects a shift in the way the government is choosing to engage with taxpayers--simplifying all the service touchpoints. It's a small window into what digital governance should look like, marked by convenience, speed and simplicity," the CBDT said in the statement.

The feature also encourages a culture of timely compliance by eliminating friction in the tax payment process. It brings tax administration closer to the citizen, especially for individuals and small businesses, offering a direct digital route for them, the tax authority said. Income tax is levied by the Government of India on the income of every person. The provisions governing the Income Tax are covered in the Income Tax Act, 1961. Income tax is levied on the annual income of a person. The year under the Income-tax Law is the period starting fromt April 1 and ending on March 31 of the next calendar year. The Income-tax Law classifies the year as (1) Previous year, and (2) Assessment year. The year in which income is earned is called as previous year and the year in which the income is charged to tax is called as assessment year.