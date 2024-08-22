‘Tax notices should have simpler language, use power judiciously’

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked tax officers to use simple language in income tax communications so that notices do not instil fear in the minds of taxpayers. Advising the income tax officers not to take “disproportionate” action and use enforcement measures only, as the last resort, Sitharaman said tax officers should use “power judiciously”.

“Taxpayers must not be subject to unnecessary harassment,” she said, adding that tax authorities should mention the reason for sending tax notice and present their side of the story in a “crystal clear” way.

“It would be better if the tax-related communication is simpler in language, becomes devoid of technical words and is not convoluted so that an average taxpayer understands what he/she needs to do or what the notice is about,” Sitharaman said at the 165th Income Tax Day celebration in New Delhi. Stating that tax authorities are not for instilling fear in the minds of people, Sitharaman said the department should collect what is legitimately due and should do that in a “fair and friendly manner” and encourage voluntary compliance. “You’re rightly vested with adequate powers to perform your duties. But you should be conscious of using those powers judiciously, and it must not come at the cost of fairness and integrity,” Sitharaman said.