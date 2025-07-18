Tax dept enables online utility for ITR-2 filing

New Delhi: Individuals and HUFs having taxable capital gains income can now start filing income tax returns ITR-2 for financial year 2024-25. "Income Tax Return Form of ITR-2 is now enabled for filing through online mode with pre-filled data at the e-filing portal," the I-T department said in a post on X. ITR-2 is filed by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who have income from capital gains, but do not have earnings from business or profession.

Last month, the tax department had enabled the online utility for filing ITR-1 and 4, which are simpler forms that cater to small and medium taxpayers. The government has already extended the deadline for filing ITRs for Assessment Year 2025-26 (financial year 2024-25) by individuals and entities who do not have to get their accounts audited to September 15, from July 31