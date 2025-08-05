Tax arrears worth Rs 54.53 lakh crore pending as on June 30, says govt

New Delhi: Total direct and indirect tax arrears stood at over Rs 54.53 lakh crore as of June 30, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

“The total amount of tax arrears pending as on June 2025, under indirect taxes is over Rs 7.01 lakh crore and under direct taxes is over Rs 47.52 lakh crore,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Rajya Sabha. Cumulatively, direct and indirect tax arrears stood at Rs 54.53 lakh crore as of June 30. Of the total indirect tax arrears, over Rs 2.66 lakh crore pertain to those where pending taxes in individual cases is above Rs 10 crore as of June 2025. In case of direct taxes, tax arrears above Rs 10 crore as on June 2025 totalled about Rs 35.48 lakh crore.

Further, of the Rs 7.01 lakh crore pending tax arrears under indirect tax, over Rs 3.71 lakh crore is pending due to litigation at various stages.

Similarly, for direct taxes out of total Rs 47.52 lakh crore arrears due, an amount of over Rs 31.26 lakh crore is pending due to litigation at various stages.