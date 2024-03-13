Tata’s chip manufacturing plants to serve all sectors, generate 72,000 jobs: Chandrasekaran

: Tata Electronics plants will gradually serve all sectors in a phased manner by supplying chips and generate around 72,000 jobs over the years, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said here.

While speaking on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of Tata Electronics’ Rs 91,000 crore chip manufacturing plant and Rs 27,000 crore chip assembly facility in Assam, Chandrasekaran said there will be the expansion of projects but only after the company cross the early milestones.

He said Tata Electronics chips will cater to the requirements of various sectors, including automotive, power, electronics, consumer, and medical, among others.

“There is a whole range of sectors, which have a need for chips in this sector. Obviously, we can’t produce all form factors on Day 1. It will happen in stages, but we will be serving all sectors,” Chandrasekaran said.

Tata’s chip plant is capable of producing wafers in 28 nanometers (nm) to 110 nanometer nodes, the chairman noted.

High-tech gadgets like smartphones, tablets etc require chips majorly in smaller nodes like 3 nm, 7 nm, and 14 nm, among others. Chandrasekaran said that the plants would create a huge number of jobs.

“This is only the start. There will be expansion. We are looking at 50,000 jobs here and at least 20,000-22,000 jobs in Assam. But, it will take time. We will further expand as we cross early milestones,” he added.

“Typically, a fab takes about 4 years. Our goal is to produce chips in the calendar year 2026. Hopefully, in the latter part of the year. Assam may be done earlier. We may go commercial production in Assam even in late 2025 or early 2026,”

he said.