Tata Trusts Mou Signing

The Tata Trusts signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Mumbai on Wednesday to restore and upgrade the Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall, a Grade-1 heritage building on the University’s historic Fort campus. The signing ceremony was held in Mumbai, in the presence of Siddharth Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tata Trusts, Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra D Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Mumbai, Abha Narain Lambah, Principal Architect, Abha Narain Lambah Associates and other senior officials. Together, the Tata Trusts and the University of Mumbai are renewing a landmark that embodies the city’s rich history and its aspirations for the future.