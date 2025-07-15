Tata Technologies Q1 PAT up 5% at Rs 170 crore

New Delhi: Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL) on Monday reported 5 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 170.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period last fiscal. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 162.03 crore in Q1 FY25, Tata Technologies Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter this fiscal stood at Rs 1,244.29 crore as compared to Rs 1,268.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,080.11 crore as compared to Rs 1,072.33 crore in the year-ago period, the global product engineering and digital services firm said.

“While the quarter began on a cautious note, client confidence strengthened steadily as the period progressed, reaffirming long-term commitments to product innovation and digital transformation. This renewed belief in building the future supported strong deal momentum, resulting in six strategic wins,” TTL CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said.

Among the highlights of the quarter, TTL said Volvo Cars has selected it as a strategic supplier for product engineering, embedded software, and Product lifecycle management.

Besides, the company and Emerson have formed a strategic partnership to co-develop integrated testing and validation solutions for next-gen mobility, combining Emerson’s test expertise with TTL’s engineering and innovation scale.