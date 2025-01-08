Tata Steel’s crude steel output up 6% to 5.68 MT in Q3

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production in the country grew by six per cent to 5.68 million tonnes in Q3 FY25.

The company’s crude steel output was 5.35 MT in Q3 FY24.

Deliveries in India reached 5.29 MT for the third quarter, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year, due to steady sales in the domestic market and strategic presence in exports.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported liquid steel production of 1.76 million tonnes for the third quarter with deliveries at 1.53 million tonnes.