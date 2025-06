Tata Steel looking to start construction of EAF project in UK in July

New Delhi: Homegrown Tata Steel is expecting to start the construction of its low-carbon EAF-based steel making project in the UK from July 2025 and commence operations by 2027, top company officials said.

The company has received necessary approvals for its $1.5 billion project at Port Talbot, Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran, and ED & CFO Koushik Chatterjee said in the company’s annual report for FY2024-25.

“We are now transitioning to decarbonised and state-of-the-art EAF-based steelmaking by fiscal 2027-28, supported by 500 million pounds in the UK Government funding,” the management said.

They said that planning approval has been received for the EAF (electric arc furnace) project at Port Talbot and the construction is expected to commence in July 2025.

The operations in the UK have been shut and the company is servicing its customers from its India and Netherlands operations.